Boone County health department offering rural flu clinics

BOONE COUNTY – The health department will hold rural flu clinics in Boone County starting Thursday.

The Boone County Public Health and Human Services nursing staff will offer flu shots at the Sturgeon Middle School in the afternoon and evening.

A senior planner with PHHS said the clinics are an attempt to provide access to vaccinations for those in rural areas of the county.

“That’s just a means for our department to reduce barriers for those who want the flu vaccine,” Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox said some people in Columbia even have a hard time fitting a flu shot into their schedule.

“So having these clinics outside the traditional working hours, does create a little more access for folks, especially folks that live in the county do come to these clinics, basically at their convenience,” he said.

All of the rural flu clinics will be held from 3:30 to 6:00 pm.

Vaccines for those ages 6 months to 18 years will be free thanks to a partnership with MU Children's Hospital and the David B. Lichtenstein Foundation.

Adults can get flu shots as well. If insurance does not cover their vaccine, it will cost $25 by cash or check.

No appointments are necessary for the clinics. Nurses from PHHS will give the vaccine to walk-in patients.

Wilcox said the CDC recommends getting the flu shot by the end of October.

“So I hope it’s just on the top of people’s mind that, as it gets to this time of year, people will just automatically think about it’s time for me to get my flu vaccine,” he said.

He said it is important to get a flu shot if someone will be around vulnerable people like infants, elderly or those with preexisting health conditions.

“If you’re around them, they’re more likely to be impacted by the flu. So it’s just kind of good manners, a good practice to get your flu vaccine, especially if you’re going to be around those populations,” he said.

Along with the rural flu clinics, PHHS offers the flu vaccine at its clinic in Columbia from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

More information on the upcoming rural flu clinics:

Thursday, Oct. 4: Sturgeon Elementary/Middle School Cafeteria, 3:30 to 6 p.m. (210 W. Patton St., Sturgeon)

Thursday, Oct. 11: Centralia Intermediate School, 3:30 to 6 p.m. (550 W. Lakeview, Centralia)

Thursday, Oct. 18: Southern Boone Primary School, 3:30 to 6 p.m. (803 S. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland)

Thursday, Oct. 25: Harrisburg Community Room, 3:30 to 6 p.m. (1000 S. Harris St., Harrisburg)

Tuesday, Oct. 30: Moniteau Housing Community Room, 2 to 3 p.m. (600 E. Fourth St., Rocheport)

Thursday, Nov. 8: Hallsville Intermediate School Commons, 3:30 to 6 p.m. (411 E. Hwy 124, Hallsville)