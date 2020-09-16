Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error

17 hours 17 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
By: Isabel DeBeer, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated the COVID-19 positivity rate for Boone County residents. The information was updated after PHHS was notified of a reporting error from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). 

Since May 1, a lab in Boone County has not been able to electronically transmit all negative results to DHSS. PHHS was notified of the issue on Sept. 3, and immediately halted publishing positivity rates, since the total number of daily results contributes to how the positivity rate is calculated.

The only reporting error was to DHSS, and all patients were notified of their test results in a timely manner. There was no delay in positive results. 

PHHS has since revised the weekly positivity rates between May 1 and Sept. 4. With the additional negative test results, there is a lower positivity rate than what was initially thought. However, the positivity rate has still increased over time, according to the Director of PHHS Stephanie Browning. 

"The updated positivity rate still indicates an increase in the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and that there should be an increased focus on the testing availability within Boone County," Browning said.

Positivity rates are used to help determine whether the spread of the virus is improving in different areas around the country.

Based on the current testing in Boone County, a rising positivity rate indicates that more people with symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have been exposed through close contact are becoming infected with the virus. Infections are happening when people are gathering together in close groups, ignoring social distancing and mask guidelines.

Positivity rates are not the only thing that affects policy decisions in Boone County, according to Browning. An increased number of positive cases, specifically in young adults between the ages of 18 to 24, as well as trends showing increased transmission among other age groups is also used to identify the best course of action in the county. 

As a result of the reporting error, PHHS is changing the way test results are being recorded, by recording results on the day the specimen was collected instead of the day the results were received. 

Test results and the positivity rate can be found on the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.

More News

Grid
List

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill... More >>
13 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:15:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County... More >>
58 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the United Way of Central Missouri took its... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
(CNN) -- A mother's depression and anxiety from conception through the first year of the baby's life is associated with... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:52:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division opened the application for its recovery loan program Tuesday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
COLUMBIA - Flu season is coming up and health experts are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’ when the flu and... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday mornings at its South Providence... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Public Schools board meeting on Monday night, district members discussed with board members about the... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
(CNN) -- The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:52:51 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( KCTV/KSMO ) -- You might have been to a bachelor party or 50th birthday where someone... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:34:29 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
New York (CNN Business) — As news spread that Oracle had reached an agreement to become TikTok's partner in the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 60°
8am 62°
9am 66°
10am 70°