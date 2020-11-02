COLUMBIA- Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director, has extended the current public health order until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 18, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The current public health order was set to expire on Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Public Health Orders 2020-14 and 2020-14(c) are an additional extension of the previous orders.
"Increased hospitalizations and an upward trend of new cases continues to be cause for concern as we navigate this pandemic," Browning said. "The data suggests that the current restrictions should stay in place at this time."
On Nov. 1, there were a record number of 99 total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals. 25 of those were in the ICU and 18 were on ventilators.
In addition to the increased number of hospitalizations, there has also been an increase in new cases. The positivity rate has steadily increased to 15.3% during the week of Oct. 23.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average is 59.36.