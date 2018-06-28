Boone County hires new director of 911 communications

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission announced Scott Shelton will serve as the new Director of 911 Communications. Shelton will start his new position Feb. 13.

Boone County will host a public reception Friday to introduce Shelton as the director. The reception will take place at 3 p.m. in the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center commission chambers.

Presiding commissioner Dan Atwill will open with remarks at 3:30 p.m.

Columbia is Shelton's hometown. He recently returned after about 36 years working in law enforcement in Kansas City and Greenville, North Carolina.

Shelton's first job as a police officer was with the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) Police Department.

He also served as interim Chief of Police for the MU Police Department from December 1996 through June 1998.

In 2001, Shelton was appointed Chief of Police for the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC).

In March 2008, Shelton was appointed Chief of Police of East Carolina University, located in Greenville, North Carolina.

Shelton is a graduate of the 147th session of the FBI National Academy, the FBI Central States LEEDS class, and a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Organizational Leadership for Executives.

Shelton has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from Columbia College, and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia.