Boone County History and Culture Center holds annual Winter Wonderland

COLUMBIA- From model trains to decorated window panes, there was fun for all ages at the Boone County History and Culture Center’s annual Winter Wonderland Sunday afternoon.

This was the second weekend this year the Culture Center has held the event. It featured a display of model and toy trains as well as seasonally decorated rooms in the Maplewood House next to the center.

For some, the model trains brought back childhood memories.

“I used to have a train set when I was a kid,” Joshua Intveld said. “I used to set it up in the basement and run it around the house, so this brings back memories of that train set.”

The model trains were donated for the center to use by members of the community.

Intveld said his father came to see the displays last weekend and suggested it might be a good idea to bring his three-year-old son.

“We have a three year old, and (his grandpa) thought all the presentations and the displays would be fun for him,” Intveld said

For intveld, it was a chance to show his son a toy he spent hours playing with as a kid.

“We’ve seen sets in stores, so my son knows about it,” Inveld said. “He was very excited about it. He loves all of the things that make sounds and make lights and move.”