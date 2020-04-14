Boone County History and Culture Center introduces coronavirus project

COLUMBIA - The Boone County History and Culture Center have announced plans to begin a project that will document the COVID-19 crisis.

The project, titled 'Remembering Coronavirus', will be a collection of stories of COVID-19 by Boone County residents that will help document this important time in history.

According to a press release, the History and Culture Center is asking all individuals to share their story through a written or typed document and to donate it to the center's historical society.

There are also options online for sharing videos, photographs or works of art, as well as a ready-made template for a child's diary.

"We feel we have an obligation to collect the stories that are being made today" said executive director Chris Campbell.

Campbell also added that, when safe to do so, the History and Culture Center would also like to collect objects that are relevant to the crisis.

Those wishing to participate in the 'Remembering Coronavirus' project can visit the Boone County History and Culture Center's website.