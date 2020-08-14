Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County hit a new record of 1,500 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase of 500 cases since July 24th.

It took the county almost four months to reach the first 500 cases. Then, it took 18 days to reach the 1,000 case milestone and 20 more days to reach 1,500 cases since the pandemic began.

The county saw its first case of COVID-19 on March 17.

Boone County currently has a 7-day positivity rate of 9.7%. The state's positivity rate is at 11.8%. Positivity rate is the percent of those tested that come back with a positive result.

The recommended rate is 5%.

29 people in Boone County are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, six of those patients are on a ventilator, according to the Columbia/Boone County Health Department.

Of the 1,503 cases, 1,258 are considered to be out of isolation and 5 people have died. As of Thursday, there were 240 active cases in Boone County.

The health department said it would like to remind people to continue to social distance, practice good hygiene and wear face coverings.