Boone County Holds Sobriety Checkpoint During Youth DWI Enforcement Campaign

COLUMBIA - According to a press release, the Boone County Sheriff's Department checked 95 vehicles and made four misdemeanor arrests for driving while intoxicated during a recent sobriety checkpoint. The Boone County Sheriff's Department in conjunction with the Columbia Police Department conducted the checkpoint on May 3-May 12 as part of the Youth DWI Enforcement Campaign throughout the state.

The Youth DWI Enforcement Campaign takes place during the month of May due to the increase in alcohol consumption by underage drivers. This is mainly believed to be because May is the season for prom and graduation festivities.