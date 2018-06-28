Boone County Holds Veterans Day Parade

COLUMBIA - Boone County celebrated its veterans Thursday with a Veterans Day parade. The parade traveled Eight Street from MU's columns to the Boone County Courthouse. Army 509th Mission Support Group commander Colonel Rick Milligan was the special guest of the parade.

Along with Col. Milligan, World War II vehicles were featured in the parade with Boone County veterans and other groups from the community. The event was open and free to the public.

After the parade a ceremony was held to honor and support the veterans.