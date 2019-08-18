Boone County honoring former emergency management director

1 week 3 days 55 minutes ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 4:50:00 AM CDT August 08, 2019 in News
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A group of co-workers will gather on Thursday morning to honor a man who served the Boone County community for four years.

The county's Emergency Response team will volunteer at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to honor the memory of Tom Hurley, Boone County's former Emergency Management Director. 

Hurley's family told Boone County they wanted to honor his memory with a contribution to the food bank.

His sister, Alice Hurley, said, "He saw people in central Missouri everyday who had so little and needed so much," she said.

Hurley's former co-worker, Bill Moyes, said his coworkers wanted to find an additional way to honor him as well.

"We wanted to do something more, something that would involve more of a day of service," he said.

The 38-year-old died unexpectedly in June. His co-workers said he was a man who put the well-being of his community first.

Shortly after his death, Janet Thompson told KOMU, "When you talk about public servant, the servant piece came first for him. He was always one that said when you asked him for something he said not no, but yes and I'll find a way to do it."

Hurley wore many hats in the Mid-Missouri community. He served as volunteer firefighter, an emergency medical technician, and the emergency management coordinator.

"Those who worked with him remember him as a consummate public servant, dedicated to responding to people and his community in their hour of greatest need," his sister said. "Always without fail and never with the expectation of accolades or thanks."

His former co-worker said he will always remember Hurley as a man who loved Boone County.

"The degree and level of community service that he put into it, is going to be hard to be matched by anyone. Like I said, that was just his whole life," Moyes said. "He was just totally dedicated to Boone County."

Moyes knew Hurley long before his time with the emergency management team.

"I actually had taught him as an eighth grade student of mine at West Junior High School," he said. 

Moyes said Hurley was always the man to get the job done, no matter what obstacles may have stood in the way. He was shocked when he heard the news.

"He had some risk factors that people were probably as aware of as he was. But you think, okay as active as he is, it's not like he's just laying around just not taking care of himself," he said. "So when somebody of that age dies, it's unexpected."

Hurley's former team will meet at the food bank from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to honor his memory.

More News

Grid
List

VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home to a second Dillard’s and to a hotel, pending approval by... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:38:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap. The flea market... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Fire damages Columbia home
Fire damages Columbia home
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt when house caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at the... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies asked the public for help identifying two people who broke into a church and stole... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 9:45:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Cars 4 Kids postponed due to weather
Cars 4 Kids postponed due to weather
COLUMBIA - The Cars 4 Kids event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. Organizers... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Central Missouri humane society hosts adoption event
Central Missouri humane society hosts adoption event
COLUMBIA - Over 50 cats and dogs will be available for adoption at the Central Missouri Humane Society for a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 5:47:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Mother says a bus driver let her son off at wrong stop
Mother says a bus driver let her son off at wrong stop
COLUMBIA - One Columbia mother said a school bus driver let her son get off the bus more than a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 4:41:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge ruled against State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, in a lawsuit about her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 4:24:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
COLUMBIA - A preliminary autopsy performed on Friday could not determine the gender or age of the infant remains found... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A series of earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Friday morning near Hutchinson, knocking... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

City of Columbia apologizes for selfies near death investigation scene
City of Columbia apologizes for selfies near death investigation scene
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia apologized after a community relations worker took a selfie at a crime scene. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Donation fund established for injured firefighters
UPDATE: Donation fund established for injured firefighters
VIENNA - A relief fund has been established for six firefighters injured Friday fighting a fire turned explosion at a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

MoDOT partnering with ride share company to prevent impaired driving
MoDOT partnering with ride share company to prevent impaired driving
COLUMBIA - MoDOT is teaming up with a major player in the ride-share industry as part of this year's 'Drive... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:14:00 AM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Governor Parson considers special session
Governor Parson considers special session
SEDALIA – Governor Mike Parson told reporters Thursday he is considering a special session. The session would involve tax... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:14:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
HALLSVILLE - Local businesses, churches, and families painted the town purple and gold to welcome students back on their first... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Blind Pony Lake earlier this week as Jackson County resident... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police have identified a body found in north Columbia Thursday as an infant less than one year old.... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
6am 77°
7am 76°
8am 74°
9am 76°