Boone County inmate faces potential charges in attack on officers

BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County Jail inmate could be facing additional charges in an assault on several correction officers Monday night.

Police said Glen Early Lewis, 43, was causing a disturbance in his cell shortly before 8 p.m.

Authorities said Lewis punched several correctional officers and spit on another as they tried to remove him from his cell.

He is also accused of striking a 31-year-old female corrections officer with a heavy plastic food tray, cutting her head and breaking several facial bones.

Lewis was charged with robbery in 2015 robbery. Police said he robbed two women at knife point near a Columbia church last October. His trial was set for June 14, 2016.

He now faces potential additional charges of endangering a corrections employee, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

A judge had not set Lewis' bond as of Thursday morning. His previous bond amount was set at $1,100,000.