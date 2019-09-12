Boone County issues abatements for three nuisance properties

2 years 2 weeks 6 days ago Tuesday, August 22 2017 Aug 22, 2017 Tuesday, August 22, 2017 3:55:00 PM CDT August 22, 2017 in News
By: Ben Brady, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission issued abatements for three Boone County properties Tuesday.

One property is located on East Tower Drive, one on South New Town Avenue and the last one is on East Ponderosa Street.

The order gives the Boone County Health Department the power to get a search warrant through the county prosecutors office to search these properties.  

The cost for the clean-up is billed to the owner of the property. What the county deems as junk is taken from the property by an outside service.

“Typically, I think they take it to their yard for a small amount of time and then at that time they dispose of it how they chose to.” Environmental Public Health Supervisor Kala Wekenborg-Tomka said.

Lilia Dollinger, owner of the property on Tower Drive, says she lost her storage units after it closed and she had to remove all her things from her units. Her things now layer her front and backyard. She is sorting through it and mailing some back to her family in the Philippines.

“I tossed a lot of stuff already. I am going to bring them to my basement but I am not doing it quickly,” Dollinger said.

One of Dollinger’s neighbors, Darrell Derritt said the pile has been growing for two months and he has complained to the health department.

“I just can’t enjoy myself because of the smell at night time. You can’t go out there and have a bonfire like we used to. We have been out there twice this year.” Derritt said.

Getting a property abated takes time and typically starts with a complaint. The health department investigates the property to see if a violation exists, per the Boone County Code of Ordinances.

If a violation exists, a notice is sent to the property and the owner has 15 days to fix the issue. After reinspection, if the problem still exists the County Commission may hold a public hearing to determine if a nuisance exists and if the property needs to be abated. 

The owner of the property is given a 10 day notice about the abatement hearing.  

The health department says it never heard from Dollinger. The owners of the three nuisance properties were not present at the hearing this morning.  

The health department is now trying to get search warrants for each of the properties.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:41:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in Continuous News

Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the statue at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in Coverage From Callaway

LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001. 18 years later,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
BREAKING: Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:46:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog
Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog. Mark Jones, 29, is in... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:24:52 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

House passes bill on used car sales tax
House passes bill on used car sales tax
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers in the Missouri House voted to pass a bill allowing Missouri taxpayers to get credit for... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:21:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

BikeFest revs up at lake, brings business
BikeFest revs up at lake, brings business
OSAGE BEACH - As summer comes to an end and the lake area slows down, businesses in town may see... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Police: man exposed himself to woman at rehab facility
Police: man exposed himself to woman at rehab facility
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man accused of breaking into a woman's room at a rehab facility and... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Fulton Public Schools shares cost of renovations
Fulton Public Schools shares cost of renovations
FULTON - The Fulton Public Schools Board of Education released updates to a plan that will make district-wide improvements to... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri peace advocates demand end of War on Terrorism
Mid-Missouri peace advocates demand end of War on Terrorism
COLUMBIA - In honor of 9/11, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held up banners and stood in front of Columbia City... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

University of Missouri lays wreath in honor of events on 9/11
University of Missouri lays wreath in honor of events on 9/11
COLUMBIA - The Switzler Hall bell rang out 18 times on Wednesday to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:44:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Local nonprofit adds light to darkness
Local nonprofit adds light to darkness
BOONE COUNTY - A donation from a local nonprofit will bring light to darkness for at least the next year.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:13:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Parson: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities
Parson: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is in a "crisis" with violent crime in its largest cities, Gov. Mike Parson said... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:04:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
COLUMBIA - President Trump announced he's endorsing Mike Parson for Missouri's governor Tuesday night. Trump made the announcement on... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is warning consumers of a voluntary recall of several Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees because of a undeclared... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:22:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Fayette Police searching for missing woman
Fayette Police searching for missing woman
FAYETTE - Police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of a Fayette woman to come forward. Brenn... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats want to change Missouri's gun laws during this special legislative session, but they're facing several... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

MU events to remember lives lost on September 11
MU events to remember lives lost on September 11
COLUMBIA - This year's Patriot Day marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. People across the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:40:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
7am 72°
8am 74°
9am 77°
10am 81°