Boone County Jail suffers damage in dryer fire

COLUMBIA - A commercial dryer at the Boone County Jail caught fire late Monday night and destroyed the dryer unit.

Boone County Fire Protection District personnel saw no flames or smoke from outside the jail, but employees directed them to the laundry facility where they saw smoke and fire.

The Columbia Fire Department investigator Jim Pasley said bedding material in a commercial dryer overheated and started the fire. He estimated the damage to be $4,000.

No one was injured by the fire, and it was contained to one dryer unit.