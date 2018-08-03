Boone County joins effort to help inmates with mental illness

1 year 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 19 2016 Oct 19, 2016 Wednesday, October 19, 2016 2:07:00 PM CDT October 19, 2016 in News
By: Hannah Finley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Boone County is now a member of the White House’s Data-Driven Justice Initiative, a program aimed at keeping low-level offenders with mental health issues out of jail.

The initiative began by looking at the populations of county jails, in which people with mental illness are over-represented.

In local jails across the country, 64 percent of people suffer from mental illness, according to the White House website. In Boone County, 20 percent of the county jail population presents with mental illness.

The initiative utilizes data to determine what resources city, county and state governments can use to help treat inmates with mental illness and keep them from becoming repeat offenders.

“Right now, what we see is our county jail is the largest mental health facility in our county, and folks with mental illness re-offend at a much higher rate than folks who’ve committed the same kinds of offenses. And they utilize services at a much greater rate,” said Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson. 

Thompson said the program will help Boone County utilize the jail and law enforcement for the purposes that they’re intended, which is not being first responders to mental health.

“It’s a use of resources. It’s a use of county resources, state resources, national resources, all of our resources. If we can do that in a better way, we’ll be able to have our dollars go further.”

 

More News

Grid
List

St. Louis-area native among those picked for SpaceX
St. Louis-area native among those picked for SpaceX
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis native is among the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 6:26:36 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man involved in standoff in custody in Randolph County jail
UPDATE: Man involved in standoff in custody in Randolph County jail
MOBERLY - The Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Antonio Banner with third-degree felony domestic assault and first-degree felony child... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 6:07:00 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Got milk? Vanilla Almond Breeze might, prompting recall
Got milk? Vanilla Almond Breeze might, prompting recall
(CNN) -- HP Hood LLC has recalled some half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because they may... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Attorneys in deadly crash case spar over victim's intoxication levels
Attorneys in deadly crash case spar over victim's intoxication levels
COLUMBIA - Lawyers on both sides of a case involving a deadly crash argued on court Friday about potential testimony... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Columbia woman advocates for Sen. Claire McCaskill to say "no" to Kavanaugh
Columbia woman advocates for Sen. Claire McCaskill to say "no" to Kavanaugh
COLUMBIA - One of the most controversial Supreme Court rulings, Roe vs. Wade, is in the spotlight after Judge Brett... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Police: Man hid camera in Columbia library bathroom
Police: Man hid camera in Columbia library bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday, saying he hid a camera in an unisex restroom at the Columbia Public... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 2:49:00 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Independent candidate joins the U.S. Senate race in Missouri
Independent candidate joins the U.S. Senate race in Missouri
COLUMBIA – Craig O'Dear, a trial lawyer practicing business litigation in Kansas City, is throwing his hat in the hotly-contest... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself
UPDATE: Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself
HOUSTON (AP) — A man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors fatally shot himself during... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 12:20:00 PM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Driver of crashed U.S. mail truck in hospital with non-life threatening injuries
UPDATE: Driver of crashed U.S. mail truck in hospital with non-life threatening injuries
JEFFERSON CITY — A truck carrying U.S. mail crashed on Highway 63 Friday morning, causing traffic delays for about two... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 10:54:00 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Death penalty sought beating death at Missouri campground
Death penalty sought beating death at Missouri campground
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man charged with a man's brutal killing... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Police: Burglar ran from home after getting caught, held at gunpoint
Police: Burglar ran from home after getting caught, held at gunpoint
FULTON - Police arrested a man early Friday after he allegedly burglarized a home and got caught. According to... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 9:46:00 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Missouri brewery removes Hindu symbol from beer artwork
Missouri brewery removes Hindu symbol from beer artwork
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri brewery has apologized and removed artwork depicting a Hindu deity from one of its... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 9:00:00 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July
The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July
(CNN Money) -- The US economy keeps on pumping out jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% and the... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Police: Chinese missionary fatally shot in Kansas City
Police: Chinese missionary fatally shot in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Chinese missionary who had just arrived in Kansas City this week was... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 7:06:24 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Official: Suicide bombing of Afghan Shiite mosque kills 25
Official: Suicide bombing of Afghan Shiite mosque kills 25
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial government official said at least 25 people have been killed and 23 wounded in... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 6:24:31 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Tax-free weekend isn't really tax-free in most mid-Missouri cities
Tax-free weekend isn't really tax-free in most mid-Missouri cities
COLUMBIA - Back to school means Missouri's sales tax holiday, but most mid-Missouri cities and counties opt out. Clothing,... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 Friday, August 03, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT August 03, 2018 in News

Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 02 2018 Aug 2, 2018 Thursday, August 02, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT August 02, 2018 in Target 8

Columbia man sentenced for synthetic marijuana trafficking
Columbia man sentenced for synthetic marijuana trafficking
KANSAS CITY - Federal prosecutors sentenced a Columbia business owner to three years in federal prison Thursday. 47-year-old Kevin... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 02 2018 Aug 2, 2018 Thursday, August 02, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT August 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 82°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 76°