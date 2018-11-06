Boone County Judge Grants Divorce for Gay Couple

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Boone County judge has granted what apparently is the first same-sex divorce in Missouri, which has a constitutional amendment against recognizing same-sex marriages.

Boone County Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider granted a divorce last month for Dena and Samantha Latimer, who were married in Massachusetts in 2009 and lived in Columbia. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Schneider ruled that a Missouri court can recognize the law of the state where the marriage was performed "for the limited purpose of granting equitable relief."

Tana Benner, a Columbia lawyer who represented Dena Latimer, said the Latimers were pleased the judge granted the divorce.