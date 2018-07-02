Boone County jury convicts woman in relation to man's death in 2011

COLUMBIA - A Boone County jury found Cassandra Elaine Johnston guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to a press release from Attorney General Chris Koster.

Johnston was convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for Edward Jefferson’s death, but Boone County Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler gave Johnston a new trial and the case was retried.

The press release said Judge Christine Carpenter will sentence Johnston on June 13.

Johnston could be incarcerated for up to fifteen years for the voluntary manslaughter charge. She could also serve life in prison for the armed criminal action charge. Johnston has already served seven years for the theft of Jefferson’s car.