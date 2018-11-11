Boone County Law Enforcement Buckle Down on Seat Belt Usage

COLUMBIA- The Boone County Sheriff's Department kicked off Occupant Protection Day on Thursday. It is part of a statewide safe driving campaign. Part of the campaign focuses on seat belt usage and traffic violations. Approximately four sheriff's deputies patrolled Boone County in search of traffic violations. I think a lot of times people say I'm a good driver, and I'm not going to get hurt. What they forget is that it's not about them," said Deputy Eli Burkholder. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the extra cost for patrolling is funded by MoDot through a grant. Officers cannot pull drivers over solely for not wearing seat belts for that reason alone. "Plates are expired, whatever law violation may be committed may be the reason for the contact. And once you've made contact, that's when you investigate the seat belt and child safety seat belt violations," said Deputy Eli Burkholder. They must see another traffic violation and then they can administer a warning or a ticket. Maries County, Columbia, and Jefferson City also participated in the Occupant Protection Day.