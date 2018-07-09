Boone County License Checkpoint
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department will conduct a drivers' license checkpoint between tomorrow and next Saturday.
This year, Sheriff's deputies already have cited 281 people for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
They have not released the location of the checkpoint but have said that it will take place during the daytime.
