Boone County man arrested for alleged child molestation

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriffs detectives took a man into custody Wednesday morning after a 6-year-old girl said he molested her last week.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the child told her mother the assault happened on Dec. 22.

Detectives arrested Timothy E. McWilliams at his home Wednesday on suspicion of first degree child molestation. O'Sullivan said detectives also took evidence believed to be related to the assault and that the child and McWilliams know each other.

McWilliams was at the Boone County Jail Wednesday afternoon waiting for his bond to be set.