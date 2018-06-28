Boone County man arrested for child pornography

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it arrested a man for uploading child pornography online.

Richard Ortega, 42, was arrested Tuesday for uploading pornography of children as young as babies and toddlers to an e-mail account.

BSCD's Cyber Crimes Task Force said it received a tip that a person thought to be in the Columbia area uploaded child pornography to the e-mail account in May 2015. An investigator identified Ortega as the account holder living on Haven Road in Columbia.

According to the BCSD, investigator's learned Ortega moved from Columbia to Bethany, Missouri, in Harrison County. Ortgea was arrested with the help of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Ortega is accused of possession of ore than 20 images of child pornography.