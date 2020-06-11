Boone County man arrested for child pornography

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Monday morning for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

According to the news release, the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a CyberTip report from Snapchat in May about an account with child pornography.

The account belonged to 24-year-old Clayton B. Pickens III, of Columbia.

On May 29, the Cyber Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at Pickens' residence in Columbia, according to the release. The task force seized several electronics, which a forensic investigator examined. The forensic investigator found multiple images of children under 14 engaging in sexual conduct.

According to the news release, Pickens was arrested Monday, June 8, for one count of possession of child pornography and was released on a $4,500 bond.