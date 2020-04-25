Boone County man charged with child sex crimes

BOONE COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man Friday for child sex crimes that allegedly happened at his home north of Columbia.

Scott Wayne Darby faces one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation. He's in the Boone County Jail on $250,000 cash only bond.

According to court documents, the victim told law enforcement Darby had touched her inappropriately while she was twelve years old.

When authorities talked to Darby, he said the victim had been at his house, but added he and the victim got along and he didn't understand why she'd make the allegations.

No court date for Darby has been set.