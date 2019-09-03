Boone County National Bank announces name change

COLUMBIA, MO - Boone County National Bank announced Thursday it will be named Central Bank of Boone County starting June 12.

The bank says the name change reflects the connections the bank has made with Central Bancompany. They've been affiliated with the family of local banks for 41 years.

"Our bank continues to grow through our strong commitment to people, community and technology," said Steve Erdel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Central Bank of Boone County. "The update to our name reflects the progress we have made in more than 150 years in this area, and our connection to other banks within our Central Bank family, which further broadens our commitment to serving our customers."

Central Bank of Boone County says that they will remain a local bank with the same management, employees and board of directors. They will also continue to offer the same banking services.