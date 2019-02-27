Boone County neighbor, "We are entitled to have roads that are driveable"

By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
BOONE COUNTY - A resident is asking the Boone County Commission to take action to improve the condition of country roads. 

Dave Eversole said, "I've always been told that the money is tight, and there's no money to chip and seal these roads."

Eversole was particularly concerned about Dometrorch Road near Rocheport. 

Greg Edington, Boone County's road and bridge director, said his department has spent about $4,500 in labor, equipment and material cost to maintain Dometrorch Road just in February.

"If you go out there today there's nothing to show for all that work," he said. "We're seeing that widespread, north and south, on most of our gravel roads."

Edington said the harsh winter weather has made it harder for crews to keep county roads in good condition. 

"I think that we can attribute it to a lot of moisture," he said. "Of course, we've had a extremely wet January and part of February."

Eversole said that shouldn't mean people have to drive on roads in bad condition. 

"What are we supposed to do, it's weather, I mean, not travel the roads?" he said. "If you chip and seal them, you get the water off of them and you won't have these problems."

Edington said that option is not the best for lower-volume roads, such as Dometrorch.

"A gravel road, on average, normally runs about $7,000 a mile to maintain, per year," he said. "And a paved road, or chipped and sealed road, would run you $25,000 to $30,000 per mile, per year to maintain."

Last week, the Boone County Commission agreed to contribute $2 million from sales taxes used for road management to a new I-70 bridge over the Missouri River at Rocheport. 

Eversole said, the county commission should instead use that money to maintain current roads. 

"My concern was, look, these roads are falling apart and I don't think we need to be giving this money away when county roads are not that good," he said. "I just would like to see the money stay here in the county and fix the roads that are the problem."

KOMU 8 News reached out to Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill multiple times through his office, personal cell phone and in person. However, he refused to comment.

 

