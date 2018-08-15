Boone County offers free HIV testing, reports uptick in infections

1 month 2 weeks 4 days ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:29:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News
By: Brittany Mobley, KOMU 8 News

COLUMBIA - A couple of Boone County organizations are offering free HIV tests in response to a national campaign and an increase in people infected.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services will host a free HIV screening tomorrow to kick off National HIV Testing Day. HIV Health Educator Erika Holliday said having events like these help decrease the number of people who don't know they are HIV positive.
"The idea behind having rapid testing is we’re going to make it as easy and low cost as possible so people can come get a test, know their status and if it is positive, have the right resource to get them quickly connected to treatment," Holliday said.
She said they work with community partners like Spectrum Healthcare to make sure patients who are HIV positive can have access to medication and other resources.
Spectrum Healthcare offers free HIV testing and other sexually transmitted disease tests year round. Spectrum Healthcare Executive Director Cale Mitchell said giving people who live in Boone county year-round access to screenings is necessary, especially with an increase in known HIV cases in the area.
According to statistics for the year 2017, provided by Spectrum Healthcare, there are nearly 21,000 known HIV cases statewide. There are 742 known cases in mid-Missouri and nearly 250 in Boone County. Boone County has seen close to a 3% increase since 2016. Mitchell said while the increase may not seem large, "any increase is the wrong direction."
Mitchell said he expects to see an increase this year as well, especially in younger people.

"We are seeing a younger generation that wasn't connected to the (HIV/AIDS) epidemic in its beginning so, they view the disease differently. They are complacent about it," said Mitchell. "People have forgotten the way it was. The perception of HIV has changed because of medical advancements, which is good but I would certainly prefer to see a decrease in individuals affected."

Spectrum employee Adam Connors said people ages 16-25 are at an even higher risk of STDs because they are engaging in risky behavior.

"There are more young people under the age of 25 that have tested positive for HIV than compared the last 10 years combined," he said. "As we educate people moving forward, I think it’s really important for us to give out the message that your sexual health is important."

People can get free HIV testing at Living Canvas from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services. Results will be provided within minutes, along with resources for more information on STI/STD medical support.

More News

Grid
List

Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:30:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Lawsuits seek to remove 2 Missouri marijuana ballot measures
Lawsuits seek to remove 2 Missouri marijuana ballot measures
JOPLIN (AP) — A Missouri organizer for a medical marijuana initiative is suing to remove two other related initiatives from... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 7:18:59 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

MU Researchers hit "milestone" that could help treat cancer
MU Researchers hit "milestone" that could help treat cancer
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:57:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules gas tax ballot does not violate the state constitution
Judge rules gas tax ballot does not violate the state constitution
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules against insurance company in Ryan Ferguson lawsuit
Judge rules against insurance company in Ryan Ferguson lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Tia Coleman wants 'death trap' duck boats banned
Tia Coleman wants 'death trap' duck boats banned
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:56:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

New law requires drivers to turn in temporary license tags
New law requires drivers to turn in temporary license tags
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:45:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County judge ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Aschroft on Tuesday in... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:34:43 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County. The man whom a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday. Norfolk Southern Railroad... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 9:59:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 71°
5am 70°
6am 72°
7am 71°