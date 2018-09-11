Boone County officals review new alert system after first month

1 year 10 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, October 13 2016 Oct 13, 2016 Thursday, October 13, 2016 6:25:00 PM CDT October 13, 2016 in News
By: Adam Pressler, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA –Boone County's new alert system is only a few weeks old and officals are now weighing in on how the system is performing.

The RAVE Emergency Alert System is part of the Smart911 technology and allows residents to receive real-time updates about local emergency responses. However, one local fire district said it's not reaching all of Boone County.

“RAVE is an important notification tool for internal staff as well as a way to notify the public," said Gale Blomenkamp, Public Information Officer at Boone County Fire District.

Tom Hurley, Deputy Director for Boone County Emergency Management, said the new system was put in place to provide citizens with real-time emergency response updates.

“You enter your phone number and information to receive text message alerts or email alerts regarding incidents which occur within Boone County and the city of Columbia. Often times they are traffic related but they could be any sort of emergency type notification that we need to push out to citizens using text message or email,” said Hurley.

Brad Fraizer, Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief for the Columbia Fire Department said the system is an important part of his department's communication with the public.

"RAVE is a very valuable tool that allows communication through Boone County Joint Communications. As a user agency we can communicate critical information to BCJC who then disseminates it and can use RAVE to do so," Fraizer said.

RAVE was implemented in Columbia on Sept. 14 of this year. Hurley said this was a result of expanding the software’s capabilities in addition to working with residents who already use Smart911.  

“This replaces a legacy system, Nixle, and from my understanding, Nixle was very well received within the community. It offers us a few more services and it is more robust in what it is able to offer us and it is offered within the Smart911 suit. So RAVE notifications allows us to capitalize on the information we have already captured through Smart911,” Hurley explained.

Joe Piper, Deputy Director of Boone County Joint Communications, said the goal of Smart911 is to aid emergency responders by providing basic personal information.

“Smart911 is a resource or tool whereby a resident can provide information to 911 call takers in the event that they have to call 911. Information such as medical conditions, directions to their residence, information that would be helpful to 911 in aiding responders in locating people and addressing their emergency,” Piper said. “They make available the information that they would like for us to have,” he added.

Piper also said that a citizen's personal information will only be released by Smart911 if they call 911 for help. He said this prevents anyone from being able to access personal infomraiton without the consent of the provider.

[Editors Note: This story has been updated to clarify statements provided by CFD and BCFD] 

More News

Grid
List

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
56 minutes ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:49 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°
3pm 81°