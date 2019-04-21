Boone County Office of Emergency Management apologizes after system error

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Office of Emergency Management apologized Friday after accidentally sending out numerous severe weather alerts from areas outside of the county.

"This occurred during a programming upgrade to the system," the office said in a news release.

Lana Coggeshall commented on the agency's Facebook post about the system issue.

"Holy cow- In two minutes I received 50 email alerts from Boone County OEM," Coggeshall said. "It's not isolated to text alerts."

The office said it thanks concerned citizens who reached out to inform them of the issue.

As of 3 p.m., seven people had commented on the agency's Facebook page.

June DeWesse, one of the people who commented, said she wanted the alerts, even if they weren't from the area.

"I was glad to get them, so that I am aware of what is happening to my friends all over the country. There is a lot of bad weather out there, and I am concerned about the welfare of so many people dear to me," DeWesse said.

The office said in a news release everything was fixed about an hour later.