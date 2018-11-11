Boone County Out Cold on FEMA Funds

County officials say ice storms hit other counties in Missouri harder. So Boone County was left out of the first disaster declaration.

But now it looks like the area may get another chance at federal money.

"Obviously there were other communities around the state that had similar damages but not as large of an impact immediately, and that couldn't be assimilated soon enough, or at that initial onset," said James McNabb Columbia- Boone County emergency management director. "So the request then came out later on if there were any other counties in the state that might be able to meet the criteria and/or qualifications to be included in that first declaration."

But just how much damage does it take for Boone County to qualify for FEMA's public assistance?

It all comes down to a ratio of dollars to residents.

If you total all the damage costs in Boone County and then spread that amount among all the county residents.

That total would have to be more than $3 per person for Boone County to get the FEMA assistance.

There are just about 140,000 people living in Boone Bounty- total that all up and it takes about $437,000 dollars in damage to qualify for federal assistance.

James McNabb says he's not sure exactly how much the storms cost the county.

But he says he's confident its higher than that minimum amount.

Now the county is just waiting for a decision from the federal government.