Boone County poll worker increase could reduce wait times

COLUMBIA - Boone County voters could expect shorter wait times on election day. County officials said they now have more than 500 poll workers, meaning the 20 new polling places can be staffed.

Last month the county only had 300 workers - 150 under the 450 required to make election day run smoothly. Along with this improvement, there are other ways voters can help reduce their wait times.

"There's always an early morning rush with people heading to work, there's always a lunch time rush with people taking their lunch hour to vote, and then there's always an after-work rush." Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks said. "So if you can show up 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., those tend to be slower times with less wait times and you won't have to wait as long to get your ballot."

Burks also noted that making sure to visit the right polling place is important. This can be found on the sample ballot received, or online at the Boone County Clerk's website.

"Often times if people don't get a paper sample ballot, they've forgotten that they gave us their email address at some point and that we're emailing those, saving the cost of that paper." Burks said.

Burks said the county is expecting about 65 percent turnout for the elections. Polls open tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.