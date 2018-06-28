Boone County Polling Places

1 decade 1 year 7 months ago Friday, November 03 2006 Nov 3, 2006 Friday, November 03, 2006 9:43:10 PM CST November 03, 2006 in News
  1F Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
  1G Calvary Baptist Church Activities Bldg., 606 Ridgeway Ave.
  1H Eugene Field School, 1010 Rangeline
  2A Parkade School, 111 Parkade Blvd.
  2B Oakland Junior High School, 3405 Oakland Pl.
  2C Derby Ridge Elementary School, 4000 Derby Ridge Dr.
  2D Knights of Columbus Hall, 2525 N. Stadium Blvd.
  2E Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
  2F Tiger Shrine Club, 1300 Blue Ridge Rd.
  2G First Church of God, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
  3A Blue Ridge School, 2801 Leeway Dr.
  3B Missouri United Methodist Conference Center. 3601 Amron Ct.
  3C Hanover Village Community Bldg. 1601 Hanover Blvd.
  3D Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Rd.
  3E Columbia Regional Health Pavilion, 402 Keene St.
  3F Hawthorn Suites Hotel, 805 Keene St.
  4A Fairview School, 909 S. Fairview Rd.
  4B Fairview Road Church of Christ, 201 S. Fairview Rd.
  4C Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Rollins Rd.
  4D Unity Center, 1600 W. Broadway
  4E St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd. S.
  4F Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
  4G Fairview Rd. Community of Christ, 1111 S. Fairview Rd.
  4H Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church, 1900 Chapel Hill Rd.
  4I First Church of Christ, Scientist, 800 W. Broadway
  4J Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway
  4K Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Rd.
  4L Community Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway
  5A Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
  5B Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Rd.
  5C Cornerstone Baptist Church, 20 E. Green Meadows Rd.
  5D Gentry Middle School, 4200 S. Bethel St.
  5E Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd.
  5F Rock Bridge High School, 4303 S. Providence Rd.
  5G Forum Blvd. Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd.
  5H Rock Bridge Christian Church, 301 W. Green Meadows Rd.
  5I Forum Blvd. Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd.
  6A Campus Lutheran Church, 304 S. College Ave.
  6B Columbia Fire Station #3, 1001 Ashland Rd.
  6C Shepard Blvd. School, 2616 Shepard Blvd.
  6D Lenoir Community Center, #1 Hourigan Dr.
  6E Rock Quarry Park Clubhouse, 2002 Grindstone Parkway
  6F Memorial Union, 518 Hitt St.
  6G Christian Chapel, 3300 S. Providence Rd.
  07 Harrisburg Christian Church, 201 E. Sexton St.
  08 Boone County Fire Station #6, 201 E. Wall St.
  09 Centralia City Hall, 114 S. Rollins
  10 Chance Elementary School, 510 S. Rollins
  11 Centralia High School, 849 S. Jefferson
  12 Centralia City Hall, 114 S. Rollins
  13 Woodlandville Methodist Church, 9801 W. Wilhite Rd.
  14 Dripping Springs Church, 2701 W Dripping Springs Rd.
  15 Boone County Fire Station #5, 1675 E. Prathersville Rd.
  16 Hallsville Community Center, 324 E. Hwy OO
  17 Liberty Baptist Church, 7461 N Brown Station Rd.
  18 Rocheport Community Hall, 503 Third St., Rocheport
  19 Midway Heights School, 8130 W. Hwy 40
  20 Knights of Columbus Hall, 2525 N. Stadium Blvd.
  21 Christian Fellowship, 4600 Christian Fellowship Rd.
  22 Masonic Center, 33 N. Masonic Dr.
  23 Boone County Fire Station #1, 5910 E. St. Charles Rd.
  24 Two Mile Prairie School, 5450 N. Rt. Z
  25 Olivet Christian Church, 1991 S. Olivet Rd.
  26 Rock Bridge Elementary School, 5151 S. Hwy 163
  27 Boone County Fire Station #8, 5801 S. Rt K
  28 New Haven School, 3301 E. New Haven Rd.
  29 Englewood Clubhouse, 10260 Englewood Rd.
  30 American Legion Post #152, 123 E Broadway, Ashland
  31 Ashland Optimist Club, 513 N. Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland
  32 American Legion Post #424, 35 S. Second St., Hartsburg
  33 Prairie Grove Baptist Church, 860 N. East Park Ln.
  34 New Horizons United Methodist Church, 1020 S. El Chapparral
  35 Ashland Senior Center, 406 Douglas, Ashland
  36 Mill Creek Elem. School, 2200 W. Nifong Blvd.
  37 Fairview Rd. Community of Christ, 1111 S. Fairview Rd.
  38 MU Extension Office, 1012 N. Hwy UU
  39 Hallsville High School, West Gym, 424 Hwy. 124 E, Hallsville
  40 Boone County Fairgrounds, 5212 Oakland Gravel Rd.
  41 Mid America Harley-Davidson, 5704 Freedom Dr.
42 Ashland Senior Center, 406 Douglas, Ashland

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
