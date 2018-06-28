Boone County Polling Places
1F Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
1G Calvary Baptist Church Activities Bldg., 606 Ridgeway Ave.
1H Eugene Field School, 1010 Rangeline
2A Parkade School, 111 Parkade Blvd.
2B Oakland Junior High School, 3405 Oakland Pl.
2C Derby Ridge Elementary School, 4000 Derby Ridge Dr.
2D Knights of Columbus Hall, 2525 N. Stadium Blvd.
2E Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
2F Tiger Shrine Club, 1300 Blue Ridge Rd.
2G First Church of God, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
3A Blue Ridge School, 2801 Leeway Dr.
3B Missouri United Methodist Conference Center. 3601 Amron Ct.
3C Hanover Village Community Bldg. 1601 Hanover Blvd.
3D Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Rd.
3E Columbia Regional Health Pavilion, 402 Keene St.
3F Hawthorn Suites Hotel, 805 Keene St.
4A Fairview School, 909 S. Fairview Rd.
4B Fairview Road Church of Christ, 201 S. Fairview Rd.
4C Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Rollins Rd.
4D Unity Center, 1600 W. Broadway
4E St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd. S.
4F Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
4G Fairview Rd. Community of Christ, 1111 S. Fairview Rd.
4H Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church, 1900 Chapel Hill Rd.
4I First Church of Christ, Scientist, 800 W. Broadway
4J Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway
4K Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Rd.
4L Community Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway
5A Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
5B Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Rd.
5C Cornerstone Baptist Church, 20 E. Green Meadows Rd.
5D Gentry Middle School, 4200 S. Bethel St.
5E Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd.
5F Rock Bridge High School, 4303 S. Providence Rd.
5G Forum Blvd. Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd.
5H Rock Bridge Christian Church, 301 W. Green Meadows Rd.
5I Forum Blvd. Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd.
6A Campus Lutheran Church, 304 S. College Ave.
6B Columbia Fire Station #3, 1001 Ashland Rd.
6C Shepard Blvd. School, 2616 Shepard Blvd.
6D Lenoir Community Center, #1 Hourigan Dr.
6E Rock Quarry Park Clubhouse, 2002 Grindstone Parkway
6F Memorial Union, 518 Hitt St.
6G Christian Chapel, 3300 S. Providence Rd.
07 Harrisburg Christian Church, 201 E. Sexton St.
08 Boone County Fire Station #6, 201 E. Wall St.
09 Centralia City Hall, 114 S. Rollins
10 Chance Elementary School, 510 S. Rollins
11 Centralia High School, 849 S. Jefferson
12 Centralia City Hall, 114 S. Rollins
13 Woodlandville Methodist Church, 9801 W. Wilhite Rd.
14 Dripping Springs Church, 2701 W Dripping Springs Rd.
15 Boone County Fire Station #5, 1675 E. Prathersville Rd.
16 Hallsville Community Center, 324 E. Hwy OO
17 Liberty Baptist Church, 7461 N Brown Station Rd.
18 Rocheport Community Hall, 503 Third St., Rocheport
19 Midway Heights School, 8130 W. Hwy 40
20 Knights of Columbus Hall, 2525 N. Stadium Blvd.
21 Christian Fellowship, 4600 Christian Fellowship Rd.
22 Masonic Center, 33 N. Masonic Dr.
23 Boone County Fire Station #1, 5910 E. St. Charles Rd.
24 Two Mile Prairie School, 5450 N. Rt. Z
25 Olivet Christian Church, 1991 S. Olivet Rd.
26 Rock Bridge Elementary School, 5151 S. Hwy 163
27 Boone County Fire Station #8, 5801 S. Rt K
28 New Haven School, 3301 E. New Haven Rd.
29 Englewood Clubhouse, 10260 Englewood Rd.
30 American Legion Post #152, 123 E Broadway, Ashland
31 Ashland Optimist Club, 513 N. Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland
32 American Legion Post #424, 35 S. Second St., Hartsburg
33 Prairie Grove Baptist Church, 860 N. East Park Ln.
34 New Horizons United Methodist Church, 1020 S. El Chapparral
35 Ashland Senior Center, 406 Douglas, Ashland
36 Mill Creek Elem. School, 2200 W. Nifong Blvd.
37 Fairview Rd. Community of Christ, 1111 S. Fairview Rd.
38 MU Extension Office, 1012 N. Hwy UU
39 Hallsville High School, West Gym, 424 Hwy. 124 E, Hallsville
40 Boone County Fairgrounds, 5212 Oakland Gravel Rd.
41 Mid America Harley-Davidson, 5704 Freedom Dr.
42 Ashland Senior Center, 406 Douglas, Ashland
