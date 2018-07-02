Boone County Prepared for Flood

The county says it's done everything it can, now it's up to the weather to cooperate.



Emergency teams have been working in five cities across the county preparing for flooding.



The levees in Huntsdale can support a 35-foot crest, but officials say the river should only reach 33 feet.



Most residents of McBaine have already evacuated.



Along the Katy Trail, the fire department set up a 2,800 foot long retaining wall along the river.



The water is within a couple blocks of that wall already.



On the other side of Rocheport, the water is threatening houses.



Crews built sandbag walls to try to keep those homes dry.



County officials are proud of the way the community came together this week.



They appreciate the help, but say volunteers are no longer needed.