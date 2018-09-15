Boone County Prepares for National Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Friday it is asking anyone with old, unused, or expired prescription medicine to drop them off at various locations this weekend.

Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The sheriff's department said it decided to start collecting a day early because it knew traffic would be better in terms of collection.

"Doing it on Friday rather than on the weekend day, we actually had a better opportunity to reach those patrons and community members, if they were willing to donate," Major Tom Reddin said.

Reddin also said all kinds of medicine are being given back, ranging from over-the-counter medicine to narcotics, such as oxycotin and oxycodene.

Collection sites were set up at both the Truman VA Hospital and the MU Student Center. Truman VA Patient Safety Manager Tim Anderson said volumteers have seen a pretty decent turnout for this year's take back.

"We've had a lot of traffic today. We already have about 15,000 doses," Anderson said.

Amy Welch, a pharamacist at the Boone Plaza Pharmacy, said it is important for people not to flush their unused medications, as that can negativelty affect the city's drinking water.

"There have been trace amounts of medication found in the water supply, which could have potentially harmful effects," Welch said.

She also suggested putting unused medication in something inedible, such as kitty litter or a plastic baggie, when discarding it.

Officials also say it is important to turn in unused medicine so it does not end up in the wrong hands, such as a young child or teenager.

As of Friday afternoon, volunteers at the Truman VA Hospital site said they had already collected over 30,000 doses of returned medicine.

Click here to see all the dropoff locations in Boone County this weekend.