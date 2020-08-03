Boone County preps for Tuesday's election during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA - Primary election day is this Tuesday, August 4, and Boone County Government will be open for business as usual with a few minor adjustments.

The customer capacity will be limited to 49 people or less and restrooms will be closed as well.

Masks are required to be worn in all common areas.

They are also encouraging the public to utilize online, email, and phone services whenever possible.

While showing up to the polls in-person this week may be un-nerving, some feel a responsibility to vote.

"It's still a bit daunting because COVID is still a factor and I have asthma as well, so it's still kind of scary. I think that, especially this election, is very important so I don't think it's scaring me enough to not vote." Derek Rowe said, a registered voter.

Governor Parson has expanded voting options for this year by creating two ways to vote by mail.

Absentee ballots for those who are at-risk for contracting or transmitting COVID-19, while the other is a mail-in ballot option open to all voters.

Whether you plan to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot, the deadline to apply for a mailed ballot was July 22 for the August Primary election and 5 p.m. on October 21 for the November General election.

All ballots must be received in the Boone County Clerk's Office by 7 p.m. on election day.

In-person polling locations in the county have been equipped with sanitation options, floor distancing strips, and face shields.

Plexiglass dividers will be up between poll workers and voters as an extra measure of safety.

For a list of all polling locations in Boone County, click here.