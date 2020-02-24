Boone County Prescription Drug Take Back Begins Friday

COLUMBIA - Boone County's Prescription Drug Take Back initiative kicks off Friday at 10 a.m.

Residents can bring unwanted or expired prescription drugs to designated locations Friday and Saturday for proper disposal.

On Friday, residents can drop off their prescription drugs at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital Home from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and the University of Missouri Student Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.On Saturday, residents can visit any of these locations from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to participate in the event: Rockbridge High School, Hickman High School, Southern Boone County High School, Centralia Police Dept. Lobby, Hallsville Intermediate School, and Sturgeon High School.

The event is spearheaded by the Youth Community Coalition as part of the fourth National Prescription Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement.

Click here for more information about the event.