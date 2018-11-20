Boone County Prosecutors Drop Eric Cravens' Case

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Prosecutors dropped Eric Craven's case Friday.

Eric Cravens is the 20-year-old man accused of injuring three people in a gang-related shooting in downtown Columbia.

Police arrested Cravens June 26 for the June 15 shooting outside the Nash Vegas Bar on Tenth and Broadway.

Prosecutors initially charged Cravens with three counts of First Degree Assault and one count of Armed Criminal Action.