Boone County Public Works Preps for Storm

COLUMBIA - Road Management workers at Columbia Public Works told KOMU 8 News Wednesday it plans to begin pre-treating roads for the incoming winter storm around 10 p.m.

Workers spent the day loading dump trucks with rock salt that will be spread across 825 miles of road in Boone County. The salt will be used to melt ice, which workers said will be the main problem Thursday morning.

Crews plan to pre-treat Wednesday night using 8 dump trucks filled with 6 tons of salt. Thursday morning they will nearly double the number and use 14 dump trucks across the county.

Road Management Superintendent, Bryan Boyce, said the storm has potential to be similar to the "Snowpocalypse" mid-Missouri experienced in February 2011.

