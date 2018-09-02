Boone County Purchasing Director Gets Certified

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Director of Purchasing, Melinda Bobbitt, received the Certified Public Procurement Officer (CPPO) credential. Bobbitt was one of 100 professionals who successfully completed the CPPO examination.

To become certified as a CPPO, candidates must demonstrate, through an application process, that they meet specific requirements established by the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council (UPPCC). These requirements include formal education, procurement-related coursework and training, public procurement experience and functional management experience. A written exam is also required to confirm candidate's mastery of body of knowledge for public procurement professionals.

Bobbitt has served as Director of Purchasing for Boone County since February, 2001. The CPPO examination was held May 6-18.