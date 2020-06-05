Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death

COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday.

The first death in the county was announced on March 18; it was also the first death for the state.

The state’s total number of deaths was up to 787 as of Wednesday.

The county also reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 162, with 33 active cases and 127 removed from isolation.

In a news release, the city said the person who died was hospitalized but not for COVID-19. No other details were available.