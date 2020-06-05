Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday.
The first death in the county was announced on March 18; it was also the first death for the state.
The state’s total number of deaths was up to 787 as of Wednesday.
The county also reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 162, with 33 active cases and 127 removed from isolation.
In a news release, the city said the person who died was hospitalized but not for COVID-19. No other details were available.
According to the city, some residents who were tested in the community testing Monday and Tuesday began receiving results Wednesday. Anyone in Boone County who tested positive should begin home isolation immediately and will be contacted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.