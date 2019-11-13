Boone County residents asked to choose new 'I Voted' sticker design

4 hours 44 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:06:02 AM CST November 13, 2019 in News
By: Emily Roiger, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - Boone County residents can help choose the design for the hottest accessory at the polls this year — the prized “I Voted” sticker.

High school students in the county were invited to submit designs for the sticker to the Boone County Clerk’s Office. After receiving over 100 submissions, a panel of judges anonymously judged the designs and selected four finalists to compete for the public’s vote.

The final four stickers are from Battle High School, Columbia Area Career Center, Rock Bridge High School and Hickman High School.

“We were thrilled that so many students participated in this inaugural contest,” Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. “It’s about civic engagement. We want students to get involved now so that they’ll be excited to cast their first ballot when they turn 18.”

The sticker with the most votes will be the official sticker for all county elections in 2020 and 2021.

Residents can vote for their favorite sticker on the Boone County Clerk’s Office website. Voting will be open until Monday, and the winner will be announced next Tuesday.

