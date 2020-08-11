Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues

COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result, power outages across Boone County are impacting thousands of residents.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued. Go to https://t.co/ZpiOBtiCFB for more & the free KOMU 8 WEATHER APP. pic.twitter.com/Le4VEg03b4 — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) August 10, 2020

The Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting 53 total outages as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday. The outages are impacting 2,563 customers in Boone County.

The City of Columbia's outage map reports 97 customers are being impacted by power outages in city limits. The reasons for the outage's are reported as weather on the map.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Montgomery and Osage County until 5:45pm CDT. https://t.co/Zd5ZAh6R0h — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 10, 2020

Several roads have been closed due to flash flooding:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vandiver at Sylvan closed due to flash flooding. Choose alternate route. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 10, 2020