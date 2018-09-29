Boone County road construction causes lane closures

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation started roadwork on Route 63 Monday.

MoDOT said construction will affect Route 63 between the Gans Creek bridge and the Bonne Femme Creek bridge, and at the Turkey Creek bridge south of Route AB.

MoDOT said workers will work on the barrier walls of five bridges along Route 63 in Boone County. The construction will close one northbound lane and one southbound lane, and will span about two miles starting north of the Gans Creed bridge to the south of the Bonne Femme Creek bridge.

MoDOT expects to complete construction on June 7.