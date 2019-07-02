Boone County's Emergency Management Director dies

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County commissioners say they are "deeply saddened" by the death of Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley.

"He was a Boone County native whose love for this community and his friendly and engaging personality were evident by anyone who met him," the commissioners said in a joint statement.

Hurley, who died Sunday, joined the Boone County team in 2016.

The commissioners said he was a respected leader.

"Most recently, Tom was instrumental in efforts to mitigate the impact of the flood on communities throughout Boone County," the statement said.

Boone County's administrative coordinator said Hurley's death is a "huge loss for Boone County, both personally and professionally."