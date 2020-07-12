Boone County says no increase in eviction cases during pandemic

2 days 21 hours 8 minutes ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Ian Russell, KOMU 8 News

COLUMBIA - Officials at the Boone County courthouse told KOMU 8 today that they had seen no increase in the number of eviction cases during the pandemic.

The counties courthouse started hearing cases again on June 1st.

The CARES Act provides some protection to renters. Landlords cannot file for eviction on the basis of rent.

Illegal activity, damages, and other evictable actions can still be filed.

