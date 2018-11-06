Boone County Seeks Input on Mental Health Programs

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Community Services Department plans to propose a pair of requests for proposals (RFP) that could develop into pilot programs for services for youth and families.

The RFPs are intending to seek out existing and well-defined services for youths and families based on proposals from local agencies for mental health services.

The RFPs will be issued within the next 7-10 days, so they can be checked by the Purchasing Department and County Counselor C.J. Dykhouse.

The Community Services Department launched in January and oversees the children's services fund, which is a part of the county's overall social service spending.

The department is funded by revenue from the Putting Kids First sales tax passed in 2012. The estimated annual budget is $6.5 million.