Boone County Seeks Input on Mental Health Programs
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Community Services Department plans to propose a pair of requests for proposals (RFP) that could develop into pilot programs for services for youth and families.
The RFPs are intending to seek out existing and well-defined services for youths and families based on proposals from local agencies for mental health services.
The RFPs will be issued within the next 7-10 days, so they can be checked by the Purchasing Department and County Counselor C.J. Dykhouse.
The Community Services Department launched in January and oversees the children's services fund, which is a part of the county's overall social service spending.
The department is funded by revenue from the Putting Kids First sales tax passed in 2012. The estimated annual budget is $6.5 million.