Boone County Sees First West Nile Case

COLUMBIA (AP) - Boone County officials are reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year. A spokeswoman for the health department says the 50-year-old man lives in the eastern part of the county, and the department will spray the area around where he was infected. No information about his condition was released. Last year, four people in Boone County came down with the virus, and two were hospitalized. August and early September are peak times for contracting West Nile virus, which is transmitted by mosquito bites.