Boone County Sends 13 Units to Structure Fire

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Fire Protection crews responded to a structure fire on North Shore Drive in southern Boone County.

A resident in the home contacted the fire department after they said some wood in their house caught on fire. North Shore Drive is part of the Lake Champetra neighborhood just east of Hartsburg.