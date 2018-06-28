Boone County sex offender accused of breaking into home naked

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a registered sex offender was arrested on suspicion that he tried to break into a neighbor's house while naked.

The suspect, Nathaniel Bonaparte, 37, was arrested by deputies Thursday at the Trails West subdivision in the Midway area.

A 51-year-old woman in the house said she heard her dog barking while she was in the shower, and then a loud banging and the sound of breaking glass at the front door. After approaching the door, she said she could recognize Bonaparte through the peephole. She called 911 to report the incident.

Bonaparte was being held in the Boone County Jail on a charge of First Degree Burglary with a $150,000 bond.