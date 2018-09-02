Boone County Sheriff Department has Man in Custody after Car Pursuit and Crash
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody after a car chase, car crash and pursuit on foot. Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday evening a Boone County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign near Santa Barbara Drive.
The driver, 21 year-old Columbia resident Rashard L. Bigham failed to stop and led the deputy on a chase into the El Chaparral Subdivision. Bigham drove through the subdivision and struck a vehicle, flipping it on its side.
Following the crash, Bigham fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by a deputy moments later.
A search of the vehicle by Columbia Police Department K-9 unit, yielded an amount of marijuana, as well as a loaded, stolen assault rifle.
Bigham was wanted for warrants including: Disharging a Firearm from a Vehicle/into a Building; Armed Criminal Action, Assault First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, Theft of Firearms, and Misdemeanor Stealing.
Bigham was arrested on the following charges today:
Assault First Degree
Felony Resisting Arrest
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Receiving Stolen Property
3 Counts of Felony Property Damage
Felony Driving While Suspended
Possession of Controlled Substance
Careless and Imprudent Driving
Property Damage Second Degree
Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle
2 Counts of Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign
Bigham bond was set at $444,335.00 as of Wednesday night. Bond for assualt in the first degree has not been set.