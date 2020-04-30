Boone County Sheriff investigating a death after finding body in creek
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies say they are investigating a death after a man's body was found in Perche Creek, which leads into the Missouri River, on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say someone else found the body near the Providence River access point.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be edited as more information is released.
