Boone County Sheriff's Department Conducts Alcohol Compliance Checks
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on 8 businesses Friday night. Two businesses were caught selling beer to minors.
Joan Smith of Casey's General Store on El Chaparral Drive and Michael Candelaria of Kwik Stop on E. St. Charles Road were both cited for the offense of selling alcoholic beverages to a minor.
The alcohol compliance checks were funded by the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traffic and Highway Safety Division and the Youth Community Coalition of Columbia.
